Friday 24 January, 2020
Poll: Are you sticking to your new year's resolution?

Has it been a new year, new you?

By Adam Daly Friday 24 Jan 2020, 9:44 AM
16 minutes ago 869 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4977853

SOME PEOPLE SWEAR by new year’s resolutions, while others find them pointless or just too hard to keep.

We’re now a few weeks into 2020 and for most people plans to give up smoking or join a gym are long forgotten.  Experts argue that it can take 66 days to form a new habit or break an old one. 

But there are ways to ensure that you achieve your goals, by setting realistic targets or making the resolution part of your routine.

Psychologist Niamh Hannan of MindWorks.ie says the best way to approach changing a habit is with a positive mindset. She recommends you focus on one habit, frame it positively in your mind, and start visualising the success.

So we want to know: Are you sticking to your new year’s resolution?


Poll Results:

I didn't make one (147)
Yes (84)
No (51)
Almost (28)




About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

