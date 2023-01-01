Advertisement

Sunday 1 January 2023
Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland A child sits on his father's shoulders during Gavin James' performance, as the audeince rings in 2023 with New Year’s Festival Dublin.
# New Year's Resolution
Poll: Are you making a New Year’s resolution?
Is 2023 the year you make or break a habit?
4.9k
8
1 hour ago

A NEW YEAR is upon us with the arrival of 2023.

For some, the changing of the calendar is a fresh beginning and an opportunity to try something new or to give something up. 

But for others, the New Year can seem like an arbitrary time to make a resolution, and they can be difficult to keep – it’s thought up to 70% of people break their resolution come the end of January.

So, today we want to know: Are you making a New Year’s resolution?


Poll Results:

No (955)
Yes, and I'll do my best to stick to it (444)
I'm not sure yet (91)
Yes, but I don't think I'll stick to it (59)




Diarmuid Pepper
