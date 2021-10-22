Poll: will you reduce your social contacts this bank holiday weekend?

IT’S THE OCTOBER bank holiday and the country has taken a mini leap towards full reopening.

Nightclubs with dancing and largescale events are back on the craic menu and punters can even queue at a bar to order a drink.

But the numbers continue to be high and warnings remain about the importance for social distancing.

All remaining Covid-19 restrictions were planned to be lifted today but that rise in cases and increased hospitalisations has meant that the handbrake has not been completely released.

With all that said we would like to know: will you reduce your social contacts this bank holiday weekend?

