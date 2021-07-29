#Open journalism No news is bad news

Poll: Should offices reopen in September?

The return to offices will be done on a staged basis, according to Minister Eamon Ryan.

By Adam Daly Thursday 29 Jul 2021, 11:44 AM
OFFICES HAVE BEEN largely closed under public health advice since the onset of the pandemic with hundreds of thousands of people across the country adapting to remote working.

The advice on working from home remains the same for now – work from home, if you can – but Minister Eamon Ryan said this morning that he expects workplaces will be in a position to begin to reopen in September on a staged basis.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said yesterday that the continued vaccination programme may allow the country to remove the Covid-19 restrictions that are still in place, however, companies like Google have delayed their return to the office due to the spread of the Delta variant.

So, today we’re asking:  Should offices reopen in September?


Poll Results:

Yes, but on a phased basis (407)
Yes (341)
No, delay it (245)
No, keep advice in place indefinitely (165)




About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

