Poll: Do you think frontline workers should get a pandemic bonus?

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN suggested yesterday that plans to recognise the hard work of frontline staff during the pandemic may not be limited to healthcare workers.

“We want to reflect the contribution that people have made during Covid-19, particularly frontline workers. Frontline workers have been in many sectors, not least in retail, right from the beginning and the commencement of the pandemic,” he said.

Martin said there would be “further engagement” with the relevant sectors on the Government’s said plan for a one-off bonus, either a cash lump sum or additional leave days.

The public expenditure minister Michael McGrath said the Government will be dealing with the matter in the next few weeks but that the cost of granting ten days additional leave to healthcare workers as recognition of their work during the pandemic would cost the State “well over €1 billion”.

