Poll: At what age would you like to retire?

THE GOVERNMENT IS planning to introduce different State pension rates for workers who retire later up to the age of 70, the Irish Independent has reported this morning.
The newspaper reports that people who continue working beyond the State pension age of 66 will receive a bonus for each year they stay in employment.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin previously said the Government will approach the issue of the pension age “with an open mind”.
The pension age became a major political issue in the last general election after Fianna Fáil promised to postpone the rise to 67.
So in today’s poll, we’re asking: At what age would you like to retire?
