State pension should be retained at current age of 66, Social Protection Committee says

THE STATE PENSION should be retained at its current age of 66, the Social Protection Committee has recommended.

It was confirmed in the publication of the Pension Commission report last October that the State pension age will rise by three months each year from 2028 until it hits 67 in 2031.

One of the recommendations in the Pensions Commission report, which was submitted to Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys in September, was that the State pension age should rise in quarterly increments to 67 between 2028 and 2031.

The report also recommended that it should then gradually increase to 68 by 2039.

However, the Social Protection Committee has today recommended that the current pension age of 66 should be retained.

Advertisement

The Committee has published its report in response to the final report published by the Commission on Pensions.

The report is also being published in response to a request by Humphreys who previously asked the Committee to consider the report and provide its views.

In total, the Committee has made 13 recommendations in response to the Pension Commission report.

Along with the retention of the current pension age, the Committee has recommended that legislation should be developed to ban the use of mandatory retirement clauses in existing and new employment contracts.

It has also recommended that changes to employers’ PRSI contribution rates should be examined by the Commission on Welfare and Taxation to determine the fairest way to increase the rates.

The Commission recommended that the cap on credited contributions should be eliminated in view of the importance of nurturing and caring work in our society.

Speaking at the launch of the report, committee chairperson Denis Naughten said: “The State pension is an important part of Ireland’s social protection measures.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“It is an acknowledgement of the work people have carried out across society whether in employment, in the home or as a family carer,” he continued.

“It helps to prevent many of those in receipt of the State pension from entering poverty and enjoying a reasonable standard of living.

“However, the provision of the State pension is dependent on the collection of PRSI receipts. As the committee was informed, it is expected that the PRSI base will contract significantly over the coming decades and this will affect the available funding.

“The committee is strongly of the view that the State [ension must be protected and that no further increases to the qualifying age should take place. The Committee held many discussions regarding the development of new funding mechanisms to ensure that the current pension age is maintained.”

The pension age became a major, and rather unexpected, political issue in 2020′s general election after Fianna Fáil promised to postpone the rise to 67.