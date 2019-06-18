THE LONG-AWAITED Climate Action Plan was published yesterday, with the encouragement of electric vehicles one of the key recommendations.

Charge points for electric cars will be increased around the country with a scrappage scheme being considered to encourage drivers to get rid of their petrol or diesel car.

Moreover, the sale of new petrol or diesel cars is to be banned in 2030 and from 2045 no petrol and diesel cars will be allowed on the road. So what do you make of the new car sale ban?

Poll: Is banning the sale of new petrol and diesel cars in 2030 a good idea?

