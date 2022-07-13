Poll: Have you ever made a complaint about homes planned in your area?

THE GOVERNMENT HAS been criticised for adding last-minute amendments to a planning and development law that’s due to be voted on in the Dáil today.

The legislation mainly relates to a form of retroactive planning permission that unauthorised developments found to be in breach of EU law can apply for – but the government’s amendments would expand it to cover a wider range of issues, including new regulations for short-term lets and changes to the judicial review process.

Planning permission and its associated processes are complicated beasts. For the majority who aren’t developers, the first touchpoint many have with it is if they decide to lodge a complaint against a proposed development in their locality.

So today, we’re asking you: Have you ever complained or objected to a local council or An Bord Pleanála about a residential development in your area?

