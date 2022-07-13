#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Wednesday 13 July 2022
Advertisement

Poll: Have you ever made a complaint about homes planned in your area?

A planning and development bill is due to be voted on in the Dáil today.

By Lauren Boland Wednesday 13 Jul 2022, 9:58 AM
41 minutes ago 3,974 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5815737
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE GOVERNMENT HAS been criticised for adding last-minute amendments to a planning and development law that’s due to be voted on in the Dáil today.

The legislation mainly relates to a form of retroactive planning permission that unauthorised developments found to be in breach of EU law can apply for – but the government’s amendments would expand it to cover a wider range of issues, including new regulations for short-term lets and changes to the judicial review process. 

Planning permission and its associated processes are complicated beasts. For the majority who aren’t developers, the first touchpoint many have with it is if they decide to lodge a complaint against a proposed development in their locality.

So today, we’re asking you: Have you ever complained or objected to a local council or An Bord Pleanála about a residential development in your area?


Poll Results:

No, I've never complained about any development (553)
Yes, once  (105)
No, not against housing, but I have against a different type of development (68)
Yes, more than once (54)
I don't remember (9)





#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie