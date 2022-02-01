Poll: How often do you post a letter?

THE PRICE OF stamps is set to increase from next month.

From 1 March, the price of a national letter stamp will increase to €1.25 from €1.10, while standard international stamps are set to rise to €2.20, up from €2.

An Post said the price increase, the second in the last 12 months, is to bring Irish prices in line with other European postage rates, as well as due to the price inflation across transport, fuel and energy.

But with the advance of technology and the rise of online communication, the number of people sending letters via post has gradually decreased over time.

Advertisement

So today we’re asking: How often do you post a letter?

