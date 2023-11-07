Poll: Should primary school-aged children be banned from using smartphones?

MINISTER FOR EDUCATION Norma Foley is to bring a memo to Cabinet this morning which will aim to encourage parents to avoid buying smartphones for children in primary schools.

RTÉ is reporting that the move will see new guidelines issued to all primary schools in what the Government is describing as a measure to keep children safe and healthy.

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters at the Fianna Fáil Ard Fheis in Dublin on Saturday, the Minister said she believes the vast majority of schools do not support the use of phones in the school context.

“But I think the real issue is what happens after school,” she said, pointing to access to inappropriate content and online bullying as major issues.

So, today we want to know… Should primary school-aged children be banned from using smartphones?

