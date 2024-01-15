Poll: Should public sector workers keep their free parking spaces?

GREEN PARTY LEADER Eamon Ryan has said he wants to tackle city-centre congestion through reforms which would see free parking spaces being taken away from some public servants this year.

With the objective of creating more sustainable travel policies, the Department for the Environment’s Public Sector Climate Action Strategy includes an ambition to phase out parking in public sector buildings which are otherwise served by adequate levels of public transport.

So today we’re asking, do you think public sector workers should keep their free parking spaces?

