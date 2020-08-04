Poll: Should all pubs be allowed to reopen on 10 August?

ALL PUBS IN Ireland are currently scheduled to reopen on 10 August, as part of Phase 4 of the government’s reopening.

A decision on whether to proceed on that timeline is set to be made this week as NPHET is to deliver its advice on the matter to the government today.

This comes after Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn on Saturday issued a warning to people and businesses over what he has described as a “concerning trend” of Covid-19 cases in the country.

So, today we want to know: Should all pubs be allowed to reopen on 10 August?

