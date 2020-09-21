#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 21 September 2020
Poll: Will you go to a 'wet' pub this week?

So-called ‘wet’ pubs will be permitted to open today for the first time since March, if they are located outside of Dublin.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 21 Sep 2020, 8:35 AM
29 minutes ago 8,639 Views 19 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5210611
Image: Shutterstock/VDB Photos
Image: Shutterstock/VDB Photos

PUBS OUTSIDE DUBLIN that don’t serve food will be permitted to open today for the first time since March.

Strict measures will be in place: customers will not be able to sit at or order at the bar, and groups will be limited to six people from three different households, with distancing of at least one metre between each table.

If a pub can implement a distance of two metres, the 105-minute time limit for customers can be waived. All customers are to be off the premises by 11.30pm.

Amidst a rising number of cases in counties around the country, Professor Philip Nolan told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that although people outside of Dublin can go to the pub, “the question is should you, and how often”.

So, with that in mind, will you go to a ‘wet’ pub this week?


Poll Results:

No (340)
I can't, I live in Dublin (106)
Yes (96)
I don't know (20)




About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
