Poll: Will you go to a 'wet' pub this week?

PUBS OUTSIDE DUBLIN that don’t serve food will be permitted to open today for the first time since March.

Strict measures will be in place: customers will not be able to sit at or order at the bar, and groups will be limited to six people from three different households, with distancing of at least one metre between each table.

If a pub can implement a distance of two metres, the 105-minute time limit for customers can be waived. All customers are to be off the premises by 11.30pm.

Amidst a rising number of cases in counties around the country, Professor Philip Nolan told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that although people outside of Dublin can go to the pub, “the question is should you, and how often”.

So, with that in mind, will you go to a ‘wet’ pub this week?

