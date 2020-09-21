Wet pubs outside Dublin can open their doors to customers again today

THOUSANDS OF PUBS that have been closed for the last six months will be allowed to re-open from today.

Earlier this month the government announced that so-called ‘wet pubs’ would have the green light to reopen, with restrictions to ensure staff and customer safety.

Today’s re-opening excludes pubs in Dublin, with local restrictions closing all bars and restaurants in the county to indoor service. In the capital, bars and restaurants can continue to serve customers in an outdoor area, but customers must order a substantial meal. Food businesses that do not have an outdoor space can offer a takeaway or delivery service for the next three weeks.

Guidelines

Outside Dublin, pubs that do not serve food and that have been unable to open their doors to customers at all for the last six months will be back in business from today.

Under guidelines for pubs, customers will not be able to sit at or order at the bar – it will be table service only – and groups will be limited to six people from three different households, with distancing of one metre.

If a premises can implement two metre distancing, the 105 minute time limit for customers can be waived. All customers are to be off the premises by 11.30pm.

Under the guidelines, pubs will keep a record of the arrival times of their customers as well as their contact details and group numbers.

‘Controlled environment’

Padraig Cribben, chief executive of Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (VFI) said the reopening of pubs is “a good news story, particularly for publicans, their families and staff who have been out of work for six months”.

“It’s hard to believe now that when pubs closed on 15 March we were worried about a two-week shutdown. It’s a tribute to our members that they made it to this point.

“This is also great news for our customers, particularly in rural areas, who can now come together in a safe, socially distanced, controlled environment. The mental health benefits this opportunity will offer people are enormous.”

Cribben said publicans are reopening at a time of uncertainty and it is vital that they and their staff ensure social distancing measures are enforced.

“We must all work together to beat the virus. Until a vaccine is found, the hospitality sector faces the most uncertain of futures. Our members will be trading at best 50% of capacity. Government needs to recognise this and offer meaningful supports,” he said.

“As our members prepare to open their doors for the first time since March, it’s with the knowledge our Dublin colleagues are denied the same opportunity. We stand in solidarity with them and their demand to be allowed open.”