Poll: Should the government keep Covid-19 welfare supports at their current rate?

THE CABINET SUB-Committee on Economic Recovery met yesterday evening to discuss inflation and pensions, as well as supports available to people financially impacted by the pandemic.

It is understood that no changes to existing plans for the PUP or the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) were made and that the supports will continue to be phased out in the coming months.

The cuts to the PUP that came in last week prompted many voicing concerns about the impact on workers in the hospitality sector. Bars, restaurants and nightclubs had only recently seen restrictions relax.

This morning we want to know: Should the government keep Covid-19 welfare supports at their current rate?