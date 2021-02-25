Poll: What radio station do you listen to the most?

IT WAS ANNOUNCED this morning that Communicorp Media, which operate radio stations like Today FM and Newstalk, would be sold to UK-based Bauer Media Audio.

There’ll be a huge transfer of Communicorp’s audience, with 1.75 million weekly listeners across all of their stations.

The price of the deal, however, has not yet been disclosed.

With that in mind, we wanted to know: What radio station do you listen to the most?

