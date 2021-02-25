Denis O'Brien's Communicorp - which operates Today FM and Newstalk - to be sold to Bauer Media Group

File photo. Pat Kenny hosts a morning show during the week on Newstalk.

THE COMMUNICORP GROUP – which runs radio stations such as Today FM and Newstalk – is to be sold to European company Bauer Media Audio.

The company, which has radio stations in seven countries including the likes of Kiss and Magic in the UK, will acquire Communicorp’s weekly audience of more than 1.75 million in the deal.

The agreement is subject to regulatory approval. The agreed price has not been disclosed.

Staff at the Denis O’Brien-owned Communicorp group were informed of the takeover this morning.

The group also runs local stations Spin 1038 and 98FM in Dublin and Spin Southwest in Limerick alongside digital radio sport station Off The Ball.

Paul Keenan, president of Bauer Media Audio, said: “Radio is very popular in Ireland with more than 80% of the population tuning in every week. The industry makes a vital and much-valued contribution to the country’s rich cultural landscape.”

He added that he was looking forward to working with Communicorp CEO Simon Myciunka and his team.