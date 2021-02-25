#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Thursday 25 February 2021
Advertisement

Denis O'Brien's Communicorp - which operates Today FM and Newstalk - to be sold to Bauer Media Group

Bauer Media Audio operates radio stations in seven countries across Europe.

By Sean Murray Thursday 25 Feb 2021, 8:56 AM
20 minutes ago 4,045 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5364686
File photo. Pat Kenny hosts a morning show during the week on Newstalk.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
File photo. Pat Kenny hosts a morning show during the week on Newstalk.
File photo. Pat Kenny hosts a morning show during the week on Newstalk.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

THE COMMUNICORP GROUP – which runs radio stations such as Today FM and Newstalk – is to be sold to European company Bauer Media Audio.

The company, which has radio stations in seven countries including the likes of Kiss and Magic in the UK, will acquire Communicorp’s weekly audience of more than 1.75 million in the deal. 

The agreement is subject to regulatory approval. The agreed price has not been disclosed.

Staff at the Denis O’Brien-owned Communicorp group were informed of the takeover this morning. 

The group also runs local stations Spin 1038 and 98FM in Dublin and Spin Southwest in Limerick alongside digital radio sport station Off The Ball. 

Paul Keenan, president of Bauer Media Audio, said: “Radio is very popular in Ireland with more than 80% of the population tuning in every week. The industry makes a vital and much-valued contribution to the country’s rich cultural landscape.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

He added that he was looking forward to working with Communicorp CEO Simon Myciunka and his team. 

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie