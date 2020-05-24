This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 13 °C Sunday 24 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Have you been reading more books than usual lately?

Have your say.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 24 May 2020, 9:30 AM
57 minutes ago 5,835 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5106336
Image: Shutterstock/Evgeny Atamanenko
Image: Shutterstock/Evgeny Atamanenko

WHILE BOOKSHOPS AROUND the country have had to shut their doors in recent months as a result of the Covid-19 restrictions, many operators have turned their focus to online sales. 

A huge demand for reading materials from stuck-at-home bookworms and stressed parents has given shops a lifeline.

Some independent bookstores in Ireland have been online for years, but others have had to develop websites in recent months as they closed up their stores. 

TheJournal.ie spoke to some bookshop owners about how they have been managing and all noted that they were blown away by the demand for online orders during the shutdown.

So, today we want to know: Have you been reading more books that usual lately?


Poll Results:

Yes, I've been reading more (503)
No, I've been reading at my usual pace (382)
No, I don't read books (215)
Not sure / no opinion (17)




#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie