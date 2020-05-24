Poll: Have you been reading more books than usual lately?

WHILE BOOKSHOPS AROUND the country have had to shut their doors in recent months as a result of the Covid-19 restrictions, many operators have turned their focus to online sales.

A huge demand for reading materials from stuck-at-home bookworms and stressed parents has given shops a lifeline.

Some independent bookstores in Ireland have been online for years, but others have had to develop websites in recent months as they closed up their stores.

TheJournal.ie spoke to some bookshop owners about how they have been managing and all noted that they were blown away by the demand for online orders during the shutdown.

So, today we want to know: Have you been reading more books that usual lately?

