Tuesday 31 August 2021
Poll: Are you ready to go back to working in an office next month?

Will you be returning to an office when guidance changes?

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 31 Aug 2021, 9:30 AM
1 hour ago 15,051 Views 25 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5536064
Image: Shutterstock/Halfpoint
Image: Shutterstock/Halfpoint

THE STAGGERED REOPENING of workplaces will potentially be given the green light from 20 September in plans to be finalised by Cabinet today.

The situation for people working amid Covid-19 restrictions has differed widely between sectors and workplaces.

Many workplaces closed during parts of the pandemic, with guidance still advising everyone who can work from home to do so. 

However, this looks set to change from next month under plans to be firmed up today. Some workplaces will be keen to get workers back to the office while others will be flexible in allowing continued home working. 

The return will also likely be staggered for many people – limited to a few days a week and with a restricted number of people at a time.

With that in mind, today we’re asking: Are you ready to go back to working in an office next month?


Poll Results:

No (590)
Yes (301)
I'm already back/never left (295)
I'll still be working from home (213)
I don't work in an office (192)





About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (25)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
