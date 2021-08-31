Poll: Are you ready to go back to working in an office next month?

THE STAGGERED REOPENING of workplaces will potentially be given the green light from 20 September in plans to be finalised by Cabinet today.

The situation for people working amid Covid-19 restrictions has differed widely between sectors and workplaces.

Many workplaces closed during parts of the pandemic, with guidance still advising everyone who can work from home to do so.

However, this looks set to change from next month under plans to be firmed up today. Some workplaces will be keen to get workers back to the office while others will be flexible in allowing continued home working.

The return will also likely be staggered for many people – limited to a few days a week and with a restricted number of people at a time.

With that in mind, today we’re asking: Are you ready to go back to working in an office next month?

