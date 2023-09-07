Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 7 September 2023 Dublin: 23°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Your Say
Poll: Are you going to watch the Rugby World Cup?
The Rugby World Cup kicks off tomorrow night.
1.9k
3
14 minutes ago

THE RUGBY WORLD cup kicks off this weekend with the hosts France taking on New Zealand in a titanic opening game tomorrow night.

Ireland go into the tournaments as the world’s number one side.

However, a less than glorious history in the competition coupled with a place in what’s been labelled the pool of death will make getting past a quarter final for the first time harder than ever before.

Still, there is plenty of rugby to be played before we get to that point. First up for Ireland is a match against Romania, for which Andy Farrell’s men are heavy favourites. 

So today we’re asking… are you going to watch the Rugby World Cup?


Poll Results:

Yes, as many games as I can. (164)
I won't watch any of it.  (51)
I'll watch the Ireland games. (37)
I'll watch some of the games. (29)




Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
David MacRedmond
davidmacredmond@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
3
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     