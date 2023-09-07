Poll: Are you going to watch the Rugby World Cup?

THE RUGBY WORLD cup kicks off this weekend with the hosts France taking on New Zealand in a titanic opening game tomorrow night.

Ireland go into the tournaments as the world’s number one side.

However, a less than glorious history in the competition coupled with a place in what’s been labelled the pool of death will make getting past a quarter final for the first time harder than ever before.

Still, there is plenty of rugby to be played before we get to that point. First up for Ireland is a match against Romania, for which Andy Farrell’s men are heavy favourites.

So today we’re asking… are you going to watch the Rugby World Cup?

