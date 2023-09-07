Poll: Are you going to watch the Rugby World Cup?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
THE RUGBY WORLD cup kicks off this weekend with the hosts France taking on New Zealand in a titanic opening game tomorrow night.
Ireland go into the tournaments as the world’s number one side.
However, a less than glorious history in the competition coupled with a place in what’s been labelled the pool of death will make getting past a quarter final for the first time harder than ever before.
Still, there is plenty of rugby to be played before we get to that point. First up for Ireland is a match against Romania, for which Andy Farrell’s men are heavy favourites.
So today we’re asking… are you going to watch the Rugby World Cup?
