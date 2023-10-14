Poll: If Ireland get knocked out tonight, who do you want to see lift the Rugby World Cup?

IRELAND TAKE ON New Zealand in the Quarter Finals of the Rugby World Cup at 8 o’clock this evening.

While the boys in green are slight favourites, Ireland have never advanced past the quarter final stage of the tournament.

Advertisement

The other last eight fixtures see Wales take on Argentina, England play Fiji and South Africa face off against the hosts, France.

Maybe you’re a fan of the Flying Fijians, or you think French captain Antoine Dupont is just too good not to win a World Cup, or maybe you’ve got family ties to one of the other countries.

The question is, if things don’t go according to plan tonight and Ireland are knocked out, who do you want to see lift the Webb Ellis trophy?

