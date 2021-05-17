Poll: Will you head to the shops today?

ALL RETAIL STORES are permitted to reopen their doors from today after months of closure.

Although some shops opened for click-and-collect or retail by appointment last week, all non-essential shops can now reopen fully in the latest easing of restrictions.

Duncan Graham, Managing Director of Retail Excellence, said today is “a landmark day for the retail industry in Ireland and fantastic news for 280,000 retail employees around the country”.

So today we’re asking: Will you head to the shops today?

