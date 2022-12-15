Poll: Should the rules around taking liquids through Irish airports be relaxed?

THE BRITISH GOVERNMENT has announced that rules around taking liquids and laptops through airport security in the UK will be eased from June 2024.

Passengers at most major UK airports will be able to carry liquids in containers holding up to two litres in what will be the biggest relaxation of aviation security regulations in decades. The current limit is 100ml.

The daa has said it is continuing to implement the EU-wide aviation security regulation in relation to the 100ml limit at Cork and Dublin airports.

However, it said that it is trialling new technology which, when installed, will end the need to remove laptops and liquids from cabin baggage at security.

“When installed, the new technology at Dublin and Cork airports will end the need to remove laptops and liquids from cabin baggage and will enhance the overall customer experience for passengers.”

