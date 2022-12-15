Airport security rules on liquids and laptops to be relaxed in UK from 2024

RULES AROUND TAKING liquids and laptops through airport security in the UK will be eased from June 2024, the British government has announced.

Passengers at most major UK airports will be able to carry liquids in containers holding up to two litres in what will be the biggest relaxation of aviation security regulations in decades.

The current limit is 100ml.

Travellers will also no longer need to carry the containers in clear plastic bags, or remove tablets and laptops from hand luggage at checkpoints.

The UK Department for Transport said major airports will be required to install new technology which gives security staff more detailed images of what is in passengers’ bags.

It will lay new legislation around the changes in Parliament today.

Current airport security rules were introduced in 2006 following a foiled terror plot to blow up planes flying from London to the US with home-made liquid bombs.

Travellers failing to adhere to them is one of the biggest causes of delays at airport security.

UK Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: “The tiny toiletry has become a staple of airport security checkpoints, but that’s all set to change.

“I’m streamlining cabin bag rules at airports while enhancing security.

“By 2024, major airports across the UK will have the latest security tech installed, reducing queuing times, improving the passenger experience, and most importantly detecting potential threats.

“Of course, this won’t happen straight away – this is going to take two years to be fully implemented.

“Until then, passengers must continue following the existing rules and check before travelling.”

The deadline of June 2024 is being introduced after several trials at airports which started in 2018.

The CT scanners create a 3D image of what is inside passengers’ bags.

It is already being used at overseas airports such as Schiphol in Amsterdam and several in the US.

Christopher Snelling, policy director at industry body the Airport Operators Association, said: “This investment in next generation security by the UK’s airport operators will provide a great step forward for UK air travel, matching the best in class around the world.

“It will make the journey through the UK’s airports easier and air travel itself more pleasant.”

Irish plans

The daa has said it is continuing to implement the EU-wide aviation security regulation in relation to the 100ml limit at Cork and Dublin airports.

However, it said that it is trialling new technology which, when installed, will end the need to remove laptops and liquids from cabin baggage at security.

“daa is currently trialling new enhanced x-ray technology at Dublin Airport which passengers will notice as they travel through the airport this Christmas,” the company said.

“As Dublin Airport has over 30 x-ray machines, across two terminals, this will be a complex process. The recent announcement of €6 million in exchequer funding in Budget 2023 will be put towards the upgrading of the passenger security screening area at Cork Airport next year,” it said.

“This project will involve the purchase of the new state-of-the-art equipment, as well as the completion of significant civil works within the terminal building,” daa added.

“When installed, the new technology at Dublin and Cork airports will end the need to remove laptops and liquids from cabin baggage and will enhance the overall customer experience for passengers.”

Includes reporting by Hayley Halpin