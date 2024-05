IT’S ONE MONTH until voters will head to the polls for the European and local elections.

Today also marks the first day that candidates can put up election posters.

Lampposts are already being covered with the faces and slogans of the many candidates on offer, but are election posters necessary?

Some take issue with the environmental impact of the mass-produced posters, as well as the clutter they cause, while others defend the posters as an essential part of the election process.

So today we want to know: Should election posters be banned?