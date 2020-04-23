Poll: Do you agree with the delay of the Leaving Cert exams?

THE RESULTS OF a survey released today show that 71% of parents surveyed were not in favour of deferring Leaving Cert exams this year.

A couple of weeks ago, the government announced the Leaving Cert would be postponed until late July or August, and the Junior Cert would be cancelled and replaced by school-based assessments in September.

Earlier this week, Minister for Education Joe McHugh said that 29 July was the most likely date by which the Leaving Cert exams would take place.

This new survey by the National Parents Council of more than 30,000 parents included 19,000 whose children are due to sit the Leaving Cert this year.

Speaking to TheJournal.ie yesterday, a number of secondary school teachers raised concerns about how practical parts of the Leaving Cert examination can be carried out in a short time span and in an environment where social distancing rules must be adhered to.

So today we’re asking: Do you agree with the delay of the Leaving Cert exams?

