Thursday 23 April, 2020
Majority of parents surveyed opposed to Leaving Cert postponement

Minister for Education Joe McHugh has said that 29 July is the most likely date by which the Leaving Cert would start.

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 23 Apr 2020, 8:51 AM
10 minutes ago 1,373 Views 1 Comment
Image: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland
Image: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland

A LARGE PROPORTION of parents of Leaving Certificate students are not in favour of the decision to defer exams until August, according to a survey by the National Parents Council. 

Earlier this week, Minister for Education Joe McHugh said that 29 July was the most likely date by which the Leaving Cert examinations would take place.

The National Parents Council survey of more than 30,000 parents – including 19,000 whose children are due to sit the Leaving Cert this year – found that 71% were not in favour of deferring exams. 

Concerns raised among 22,000 comments received regarding the Junior Cert and Leaving Cert cycles related to student wellbeing, issues relating to disadvantages experienced in learning at home and requests for alternative solutions for the assessment of students in 2020.

Speaking to TheJournal.ie yesterday, a number of secondary school teachers raised concerns about how practical parts of the Leaving Cert examination can be carried out in a short time span and in an environment where social distancing rules must be adhered to.

The survey was carried out by the National Parents Council Post Primary between Thursday 16 April and Wednesday 22 April.

A majority of parents with students who were due to complete the Junior Cert exams – 60% – indicated that deferral of the exams was acceptable. 

The Junior Cert has been cancelled entirely for 2020, in favour of school-based assessments in September.

In an Instagram Live interview with SpunOut on Tuesday, McHugh said as things stood now, the Leaving Cert exams would take place, and that predictive grades were deemed an unfair method to assess sixth-year students.

“We’re looking at potentially the last week in July, the 29 July,” McHugh said.

“We’re going to be looking at the traditional format of starting on a Wednesday so students don’t face a full five days of exams in their first week.” 

“So I’ll be confirming that in a couple of days time, if that is the decision and the date.”  

Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

