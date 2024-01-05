Poll: Should restaurants reduce portions to cut down on food waste?

MINISTER FOR AGRICULTURE Charlie McConalogue has said restaurants and food outlets should cut down on the amount of food they put on consumers’ plates to reduce food waste.

In an interview with the Irish Examiner, McConalogue said there was a lot of waste within food service. He has urged businesses to look to address the issue further.

“Anytime I go to a food outlet, I’m tired of saying ‘that’s enough, I don’t need anymore food [on my plate],” he said.

“It’s much better not to overload somebody’s plate but allow somebody to come back for seconds and there’ll be a lot less putting [food] into the bin as a result of that approach.

The Examiner reported that data from the Environmental Protection Agency shows Ireland generated around 770,316 tonnes of food waste in 2020.

So, today we want to know… Should restaurants reduce portions to cut down on food waste?

