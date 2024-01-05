Advertisement
Shutterstock/Yemets
Your Say

Poll: Should restaurants reduce portions to cut down on food waste?

In an interview with the Irish Examiner, the Agriculture Minister said there was a lot of waste within food service.
14
3.3k
34 minutes ago

MINISTER FOR AGRICULTURE Charlie McConalogue has said restaurants and food outlets should cut down on the amount of food they put on consumers’ plates to reduce food waste. 

In an interview with the Irish Examiner, McConalogue said there was a lot of waste within food service. He has urged businesses to look to address the issue further. 

“Anytime I go to a food outlet, I’m tired of saying ‘that’s enough, I don’t need anymore food [on my plate],” he said. 

“It’s much better not to overload somebody’s plate but allow somebody to come back for seconds and there’ll be a lot less putting [food] into the bin as a result of that approach. 

The Examiner reported that data from the Environmental Protection Agency shows Ireland generated around 770,316 tonnes of food waste in 2020. 

So, today we want to know… Should restaurants reduce portions to cut down on food waste? 


Poll Results:

No  (361)
Yes (248)
I'm not sure (52)



Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
14
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     