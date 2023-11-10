Advertisement

Friday 10 November 2023 Dublin: 9°C
Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie Live crib at Mansion House in 2019
Poll: Should the live crib at Mansion House go ahead?

The festive city-centre tradition returns after a one-year hiatus due to animal welfare concerns.
1.8k
4
17 minutes ago

ANIMALS WILL RETURN to the Mansion House live crib this Christmas, and visitors will be able to line up to see donkeys, goats and much more in the heart of Dublin City.

The festive tradition run in partnership with the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) is returning after a one-year hiatus due to animal welfare concerns.

Lord Mayor Dáithí de Róiste hopes the crib can be used as an opportunity to educate visitors about animals and their care.

The move is likely to drum up renewed criticism, while other Dubliners will welcome the return of a nostalgic Christmas outing. 

Today we’re asking you: Should the live crib return to Mansion House?


Poll Results:

Yes (254)
No (53)
I don't know (13)



