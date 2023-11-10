Poll: Should the live crib at Mansion House go ahead?

ANIMALS WILL RETURN to the Mansion House live crib this Christmas, and visitors will be able to line up to see donkeys, goats and much more in the heart of Dublin City.

The festive tradition run in partnership with the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) is returning after a one-year hiatus due to animal welfare concerns.

Advertisement

Lord Mayor Dáithí de Róiste hopes the crib can be used as an opportunity to educate visitors about animals and their care.

The move is likely to drum up renewed criticism, while other Dubliners will welcome the return of a nostalgic Christmas outing.

Today we’re asking you: Should the live crib return to Mansion House?

