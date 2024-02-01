Advertisement
Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald at the party's Ard Fheis in November. Alamy Stock Photo
Poll: Should Sinn Féin boycott the White House this St Patrick's Day?

The party visits the US annually for the tradition.
34
4.2k
43 minutes ago

SINN FÉIN HAS come under pressure to boycott its St Patrick’s Day trip to the US given American support of Israel’s miltary action in Gaza.

Mary Lou McDonald travels to Washington DC annually for the tradition, confirming on Monday that she would be attending this year.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas has prompted calls for politicians to ditch the custom, with People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy saying that no politician should meet with Joe Biden or any members of the US administration for “as long as this genocide is continuing, as long as the US is providing huge amounts of military and political support”.

Sinn Féin Vice President Michelle O’Neill said the party’s St Patrick’s Day trip will be in “pursuit of peace”.

Leader of the SDLP, Colum Eastwood, said he will not attend the White House celebrations on St Patrick’s Day in protest at the situation in Gaza.

However, he will send a party delegation to Washington DC meet with senior lawmakers and leaders to “make a case for an end to violence” in the region.

Eleven Government politicians are also set to travel to the US for the events, with Tanáiste Micheál Martin outlining the plan on Tuesday.

So today we’re asking:  Should Sinn Féin boycott the White House this St Patrick’s Day?


Poll Results:

No (400)
Yes (334)
No opinion (107)



