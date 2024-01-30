Cabinet will sign off today on where ministers are heading for St Patrick’s Day this year

CABINET IS EXPECTED to sign off today on the list of St Patrick’s day visits for ministers across the globe.

It is tradition for ministers and ministers of state to travel to different places around the world to mark St Patrick’s Day.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin will bring the plan to Cabinet today outlining what country each minister will travel to.

In light of the US government’s support of Israel, pressure has been mounting on ministers to boycott the St Patrick’s Day trip to the White House, with Sinn Féin also facing similar pressure.

However, it is the government’s view that the week running up to St Patrick’s Day is the flagship event of its ‘Global Ireland’ strategy which aims to promote Ireland as a great place to visit, live, work, study and invest.

Last year saw ministers and officials visiting 70 cities across 41 countries.

The government plans to match this in 2024.

The theme for 2024 will be ‘Ireland’s Future in the World’, with a focus on young people, and building on progress during the first century of our independence.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is set to travel to Washington DC this year for the annual celebrations at the White House, despite calls for the boycott.

Varadkar will meet with US President Joe Biden – the second US president he has met as Taoiseach, having already met with Donald Trump for previous celebrations.

While in Washington, Varadkar is also set to attend the Irish Funds dinner in Washington DC on Wednesday 15 March, a gala dinner which costs $1,000 per plate.