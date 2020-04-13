BEING STUCK INSIDE for weeks on end is certainly changing the way people go about their daily lives. But it’s apparently changing their nightly lives too.

Researchers at King’s College London have found that most people are reporting better sleep and more intense dreams since the UK’s lockdown on 23 March.

Among other reasons, it’s being put down to students not having to go to school and workers not having to commute to work. But have you been sleeping better or worse in the past few weeks?

Poll: Has the stay-at-home order been affecting your sleep?

