Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 3 March 2023 Dublin: 6°C
Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie Race horses and riders return from a morning training run on the Curragh Plains in Co Kildare during a cold spell in December.
# Your Say
Poll: Do you want to see snow next week?
Met Éireann advises that Tuesday ‘will be a cold day with the chance of any showers turning to sleet and snow on hills and mountains’.
3.8k
4
37 minutes ago

TEMPERATURES ARE EXPECTED to drop below zero tonight as the weather turns colder for the coming days.

Met Éireann forecasts a period of chilly conditions over the weekend and into next week, though the skies are expected to stay mainly dry until Monday.

While the UK Met Office has issued a cold weather alert from the start of next week with a risk of snow and ice, Met Éireann is more cautious about the chance of snow. 

So ahead of an expected cold spell, we want to know: Would you like to see some snow next week?

 


Poll Results:

No, I can think of nothing worse (416)
Yes, of course! (181)
Yes, but only if there's lots (90)
Don't know / Don't care (34)




Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
4
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     