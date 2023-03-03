Poll: Do you want to see snow next week?

TEMPERATURES ARE EXPECTED to drop below zero tonight as the weather turns colder for the coming days.

Met Éireann forecasts a period of chilly conditions over the weekend and into next week, though the skies are expected to stay mainly dry until Monday.

While the UK Met Office has issued a cold weather alert from the start of next week with a risk of snow and ice, Met Éireann is more cautious about the chance of snow.

