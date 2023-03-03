Poll: Do you want to see snow next week?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
TEMPERATURES ARE EXPECTED to drop below zero tonight as the weather turns colder for the coming days.
Met Éireann forecasts a period of chilly conditions over the weekend and into next week, though the skies are expected to stay mainly dry until Monday.
While the UK Met Office has issued a cold weather alert from the start of next week with a risk of snow and ice, Met Éireann is more cautious about the chance of snow.
So ahead of an expected cold spell, we want to know: Would you like to see some snow next week?
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site