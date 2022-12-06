Poll: Do you want it to snow?

IT’S SET TO be a wintry week ahead with a weather advisory in place nationwide.

Met Éireann has issued a winter weather advisory for the whole country, which will remain in place until 11.30pm next Saturday, 10 December.

The forecaster has said it will be very cold this week as an Arctic airmass sets in, bringing sharp to severe frosts and icy stretches on roads.

Showers of hail, sleet and snow will occur during the second half of the week.

So today, we’re asking: Do you want it to snow?

