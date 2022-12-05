'Bitterly cold' conditions on the way with winter weather advisory in place for the week ahead

IT’S SET TO be a wintry week ahead with a weather advisory in place nationwide.

Met Éireann has issued a winter weather advisory for the whole country. It kicked in at 11.46am yesterday and will remain in place until 11.30pm next Saturday, 10 December.

The forecaster has said it will be very cold this week as an Arctic airmass sets in, bringing sharp to severe frosts and icy stretches on roads.

Showers of hail, sleet and snow will occur during the second half of the week.

Updates with potential warnings are to be issued by Met Éireann in the coming days.

Looking at the general forecast, it’s going to be a cloudy day with scattered showers coming in from the east. The best of the dry and bright spells will be in the west.

The scattered showers will continue into tonight, mainly occuring in Leinster and Munster, with mostly dry and clear conditions elsewhere.

It’s forecast to be cold with a widespread frost, as temperatures drop as low as -2 degrees. The coldest conditions are expected in the north.

Tomorrow is expected to be mostly dry with sunny spells, but with some showers.

Tomorrow night is again forecast to be very cold with a widespread frost, as temperatures drop to as low as -3 degrees.

Wednesday is due to be a cold day with temperatures only reaching 2 to 5 degrees. Conditions will be dry and sunny in most places but there will be scattered showers in northern and western costal areas.

Wednesday night is forecast to be bitterly cold with temperatures falling below zero degrees nationside and as low as -4 degrees in some places. There will be a widespread and sharp to severe frost and ice on untreated surfaces.

Rough sleepers

Ahead of the cold snap, the Dublin Regional Homeless Executive (DRHE) has confirmed there will be a bed available to everyone who wants one in the coming weeks.

The DRHE makes additional beds available each winter through its cold weather strategy.

“In addition, when there’s a yellow or amber warning we have … extreme weather beds and they’re available during extreme weather only. They tend to be cotbed setups and from there we would move people into emergency accommodation,” DRHE director Mary Hayes told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

Members of the public are being encouraged to download the DRHE’s rough sleeper app, which can be used to alert the Executive to where a rough sleeper may be in the Dublin region.

“If a member of the public spots someone and is worried about someone who is rough sleeping they can pin the location and our partners, Simon Outreach, will be out to them within an hour,” Hayes said.