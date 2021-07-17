Poll: Will you put off social activity this weekend because of the recent rise in Covid-19 cases?

WITH A TOTAL of 1,173 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed yesterday, public health officials are sounding the alarm about the spread of the virus across the country.

Last night, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said that the greatest majority of cases are occurring in people who have not yet been fully vaccinated and urged people to limit their social contacts.

But with temperatures set to soar this weekend, many people will be planning barbecues, garden parties or making a beeline for their nearest beer garden.

So, today we want to know… Will you put off social activity this weekend because of the recent rise in Covid-19 cases?

