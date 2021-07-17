#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 22°C Saturday 17 July 2021
Advertisement

Poll: Will you put off social activity this weekend because of the recent rise in Covid-19 cases?

1,173 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed yesterday.

By Ian Curran Saturday 17 Jul 2021, 9:57 AM
24 minutes ago 5,256 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5498166
Image: MARK COOMBES
Image: MARK COOMBES

WITH A TOTAL of 1,173 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed yesterday, public health officials are sounding the alarm about the spread of the virus across the country.

Last night, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said that the greatest majority of cases are occurring in people who have not yet been fully vaccinated and urged people to limit their social contacts. 

But with temperatures set to soar this weekend, many people will be planning barbecues, garden parties or making a beeline for their nearest beer garden.

So, today we want to know… Will you put off social activity this weekend because of the recent rise in Covid-19 cases?


Poll Results:

No (192)
Yes (142)
No because I don't have plans (110)
I don't know (16)




#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Ian Curran
ian@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie