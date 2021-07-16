Coronavirus: 1173 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1173 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Department of Health has reported that 79 patients with the illness are in hospital today, including 23 in intensive care units.

Data relating to the number of deaths associated with the coronavirus disease, as well as case numbers by county, have been affected by the cyber attack on the HSE IT systems.

Yesterday there were 994 new cases of Covid-19 and 80 patients in hospital, with 22 in intensive care units.

Speaking this morning, HSE Chief Paul Reid said that GPs are increasingly referring more younger people to hospital, while there is also concern about them contracting long Covid.

“We have many incidents where people may not have been hospitalised, but long Covid can significantly impact younger people as well,” Reid said.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “We continue to experience rapid increases in the incidence of the disease in the community, with cases increasing in 22 out of 26 counties and with the greatest majority of cases occurring in people who have not yet been fully vaccinated.

“The current trajectory of the highly transmissible Delta variant across the country means that unvaccinated people are at high risk of contracting COVID-19, with just over 50% of today’s cases aged between 19-34 years old.

“We need those who are waiting for full vaccination to take every precaution this weekend and to adhere strongly to the public health advice as they await their vaccines – this includes limiting your social contacts, meeting outdoors, staying 2m apart, wearing masks and avoiding international travel.

“If you are experiencing symptoms of cold and flu: headache, sore throat, runny nose, please let your close contacts know, stay at home and get tested as soon as possible for COVID-19,” he said.