Poll: Have you ever bought anything because an 'influencer' posted about it?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
THE ADVERTISING STANDARDS Authority for Ireland (ASAI) is set to use artificial intelligence to ensure that influencers are not breaching advertising codes in social media posts.
Research carried out on behalf of the ASAI reveals that a lack of authenticity, edited photos, too many paid ads and influencers misrepresenting real life are the top things causing annoyance amongst Irish consumers.
The research also found that only one in 10 people have trust in what influencers post on social media.
So today, we want to know: Have you ever bought anything because an ‘influencer’ posted about it?
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site