Poll: Is space exploration a worthwhile endeavour?
A MULTINATIONAL CREW of astronauts took off from Kennedy Space Centre at Cape Canaveral in Florida today. In other space related news this week, an Indian mission landed on the south pole of the Moon for the first time.

Space exploration is incredibly expensive but has also led to many technological advancements. Critics say the resources spent on these missions should be put to use down here on Earth.

The debate is an old one. American musician Gill Scott Heron released a song in 1970 called Whitey’s On the Moon, which contrasted the plight of black Americans with the exploits of those sent to space. 

So today we’re asking, do you think space exploration is a worthwhile endeavour? 


Poll Results:

Yes (136)
No (55)
I don't know (12)



David MacRedmond
