Poll: Are you planning a domestic summer holiday?

THERE ARE A lot of positive noises coming from Government for the potential of a normal summer.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said indoor and outdoor dining could return and there is advance planning for a reopening in May, June and July.

He said: “It is increasingly evident that outdoor dining is much safer than indoor.

“But we would hope to get to the point where both will be possible.”

Travel outside of the country will likely still be a difficulty but it could see a boom for the Irish hospitality trade as stay at home adventures become a viable option.

Tourism Minister Catherine Martin has said she is working on plans that could allow the tourism industry to re-open this summer for Irish holidaymakers.

Minister Martin said she is cautiously optimistic for the summer.

“I think if we look at where we are right now, for the first time this year there are less than 200 people in hospital, there are less than 50 in ICU. Cases are falling and the R rate is below one,” she said.

