Saturday 18 January, 2020
Poll: Do you support post-primary teachers going on strike next month?

Members of the Teachers’ Union of Ireland will strike on Tuesday 4 February.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 18 Jan 2020, 10:37 AM
11 minutes ago 1,223 Views 4 Comments
Image: TUI/Facebook
Image: TUI/Facebook

IT WAS ANNOUNCED yesterday that post primary teachers have decided to take industrial action next month over the ‘failure to eliminate pay discrimination’. 

The Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI), which represents some 19,000 members in second-level schools, colleges of further and adult education, institutes of technology and universities, will strike on Tuesday 4 February. 

The dispute centres around the big pay differences in the early years of employment between those hired before and after 2011.

The Union stated that while its campaign has resulted in progress, new secondary school teachers earn 10% less in the first 10 years of their career than they would have before the recession-era cutbacks were implemented.

So, today we want to know: Do you support post-primary teachers going on strike next month? 


Poll Results:

Yes (117)
No (92)
I'm not sure / no opinion (8)



Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

