Poll: Do you plan to travel abroad in the near future?

TRANSPORT MINISTER EAMON Ryan yesterday said that changes to the requirements for travellers arriving into Ireland from orange regions “are being worked on and will hopefully come into effect soon”.

From midnight on 8 November – the date the new traffic light travel scheme comes into effect in Ireland – the government is planning that the requirement for those arriving from orange locations to restrict their movements is due to be waived, if they have a negative test result up to three days before arrival.

Regions currently listed as orange include Norway, Finland, parts of Denmark, Latvia, Greece, and the Canary Islands.

