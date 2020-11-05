#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Thursday 5 November 2020
Advertisement

Poll: Do you plan to travel abroad in the near future?

The travel traffic light system will come into effect on 8 November.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 5 Nov 2020, 8:53 AM
1 hour ago 15,324 Views 19 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5255917
Image: Shutterstock/Iryna Rasko
Image: Shutterstock/Iryna Rasko

TRANSPORT MINISTER EAMON Ryan yesterday said that changes to the requirements for travellers arriving into Ireland from orange regions “are being worked on and will hopefully come into effect soon”.

From midnight on 8 November – the date the new traffic light travel scheme comes into effect in Ireland – the government is planning that the requirement for those arriving from orange locations to restrict their movements is due to be waived, if they have a negative test result up to three days before arrival.

Regions currently listed as orange include Norway, Finland, parts of Denmark, Latvia, Greece, and the Canary Islands. 

So, today we want to know… Do you plan to travel abroad in the near future?


Poll Results:

I don't plan on travelling abroad any time soon (561)
Not until the second half of 2021 (346)
Yes, in the first half of next year (289)
Yes, before the end of this year (125)




#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie