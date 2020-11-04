Requirement changes for passengers arriving from orange regions will 'come into effect soon', says minister

Government ministers are keen to get people home for Christmas this year.

TRANSPORT MINISTER EAMON Ryan will tell an Oireachtas committee today that changes to the requirements for travellers arriving into Ireland from orange regions “are being worked on and will hopefully come into effect soon”.

The minister will tell the committee members that the Government has agreed to develop a framework around the EU “traffic light” system, which was adopted at EU level on 13 October.

“Work on that is a priority, and it involves developing a plan to establish approved Covid-19 tests for international arrivals, taking into consideration testing options, standards, and operational implementation,” he will say.

In his opening statement, the minister states that as a start, changes for green regions have already been made, which means that people arriving into Ireland from green regions of the EU – as certified by ECDC – do not have to restrict their movement for 14 days.

“Further changes to the requirements for arrivals from orange regions are being worked on and will hopefully come into effective soon,” he will state.

From midnight on 8 November – the date the new traffic light travel scheme comes into effect in Ireland – the government is planning that the requirement for those arriving from orange locations to restrict their movements is due to be waived, if they have a negative test result up to three days before arrival.

This test must be conducted by an authorised entity recognised within that member state, Junior Transport Minister Hildegarde Naughten has stated previously.

The minister’s comments come a day after the Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan said the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) is engaging in a process with government on how to enable the traffic light travel system by 8 November.

“International travel is not safe and movement of people around areas with high incidence of this disease, particularly in Europe and North America, is not safe,” Holohan told the committee yesterday.

Despite repeated questioning by members of the committee yesterday, Holohan could not give specific details about what NPHET will advise in terms of people returning home this Christmas.

The CMO said it’s too early to say what the situation will be regarding travelling home to Ireland at Christmas as it depends on “a whole lot of factors that are simply unknowable at this time”.

He said he was being asked to look forward a period of six weeks, adding “it is simply not possible” and stating that it is a “hypothetical situation”.

Holohan said he understands the sensitivity issues surrounding travel around Christmas time, with people wishing to come back to see each other who have perhaps not seen each other in many months. He said he also understood the implications it has for airlines.

NPHET’s role is to simply advise on what the risks are “and how best ameliorate and address those risks”.

Ryan has already stated that the aim is to have airport testing up and running in time for Christmas, but added “it is not just for Christmas, we have to think into next year, we are an island”.

He said it is hoped that travel may be possible at Christmas time and that a testing regime will help to facilitate that.

Holohan told the committee that if Ireland introduces testing at airports, NPHET is in favour of passengers taking a Covid-19 test five days after arrival.

If testing of incoming passengers is introduced here, the “most efficient” method to manage viral importation is to have a 5-7 day period of restricted movement with a symptom check and Covid-19 test on Day 5 after arrival.

When asked about whether government will have to defer from NPHET advice on international travel and testing, a senior government source said Ireland has already signed up to the EU system, which involves a testing regime, so that’s it.