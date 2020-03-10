IRISH CITIZENS ARE now being advised against travel to the whole of Italy due to the spread of Covid-19.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is also advising against non-essential travel to mainland China, Iran and the Daegu and Cheongdo areas of South Korea.

In many other countries, the department is advising travellers to take precautions against the coronavirus as they would here in this country. But has the outbreak caused you reconsider travel, be it business or leisure?

Poll: Are you reassessing travel plans as a result of Covid-19?

