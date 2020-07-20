Poll: Would you go on a foreign holiday without travel insurance?

AHEAD OF THE Irish government’s publication of a ‘green list’ – or a list of countries that Irish people can travel to without having to quarantine on their return – Insurance Ireland has asked prospective Irish tourists to check their insurance.

Those with travel insurance who are flying abroad for non-essential reasons may not be covered depending on their policy – even if that country is on the green list.

Insurance Ireland has advised people to double-check their policy to see if they are covered.

