Poll: Who do you think is going to win the US presidential election?

WELL, THERE’S STILL no clear winner of the US election.

US President Donald Trump has won the key swing states of Florida and Texas and has also held many of the other states that won him the White House in 2016.

However, while the victories mean that Trump appears to have outperformed some pre-election polling, the overall result is still unclear.

Democratic challenger Joe Biden has also held many of the states won by Hillary Clinton four years ago and the former vice president also polled strongly in some states that are vital for his chances.

So, with the results currently on a knife-edge, we want to know… Who do you think is going to win the US presidential election?

