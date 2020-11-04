#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 2°C Wednesday 4 November 2020
Advertisement

Poll: Who do you think is going to win the US presidential election?

The overall result of the US election is still unclear.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 4 Nov 2020, 8:11 AM
17 minutes ago 8,979 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5254499
Donald Trump and Joe Biden during a presidential debate on 22 October
Image: AP/PA Images
Donald Trump and Joe Biden during a presidential debate on 22 October
Donald Trump and Joe Biden during a presidential debate on 22 October
Image: AP/PA Images

WELL, THERE’S STILL no clear winner of the US election. 

US President Donald Trump has won the key swing states of Florida and Texas and has also held many of the other states that won him the White House in 2016.

However, while the victories mean that Trump appears to have outperformed some pre-election polling, the overall result is still unclear. 

Democratic challenger Joe Biden has also held many of the states won by Hillary Clinton four years ago and the former vice president also polled strongly in some states that are vital for his chances.

So, with the results currently on a knife-edge, we want to know… Who do you think is going to win the US presidential election? 


Poll Results:

Donald Trump (183)
Joe Biden (114)
I'm not sure (63)



#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie