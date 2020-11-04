Donald Trump wins key swing state of Florida but overall result far from clear

DONALD TRUMP IS projected to win the key swing state of Florida.

Trump is also projected to win Texas, which holds a significant 38 Electoral College votes.

Trump won Florida on his way to the presidency in 2016 and the Associated Press is now projecting that he has held the state and its 29 electoral college votes.

The state is considered a must-win for the incumbent president but the overall race is still up in the air.

Democratic candidate Joe Biden can still win the race without Florida’s votes but Trump’s win in the state means counting in the contest is likely to continue into the coming days.

Results are flooding in state-by-state across the country, and the latest results show the Associated Press projecting a win for Trump in Texas.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Trump said yesterday that he predicted he would win Texas “very big”.

Trump won Texas by nine points in the 2016 election and the state is historically Republican.