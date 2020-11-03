Follow our liveblog for all the updates as polling stations close and early results begin to come in.
THE POLLS WILL soon begin to close in states on the east coast in this year’s US Presidential Election.
President Donald Trump and his rival Joe Biden have done all they can to try and win over the American public, particularly in those crucial swing states to try to win the keys to the White House.
Results will begin to trickle in from the early hours, but it’s anyone’s guess when we’ll know who the next president is.
The ones to watch early will be Florida, Georgia and North Carolina.
So buckle up. We have a long night ahead of us.
The Presidential Election is obviously the main event.
But there’s also the small matter of tonight’s undercard up for decision – it’s the race for 35 seats in the US Senate.
Currently held by the Republicans, the Democrats are fancied to retake the Senate. This would obviously benefit Biden if he was to win the White House and represent a major pain for Trump if he was to be re-elected.
Here’s a breakdown on the seven key states to watch in the Senate race.
One distinct possibility – particularly if it’s a close race – is Trump simply refusing to accept the result if he loses.
He’s hinted as much a number of times.
This piece here from my colleague Stephen McDermott covers the uncertainty around what’ll happen if Trump disputes the result.
“The response to the pandemic, Black Lives Matter protests and an impeachment trial involving Trump have already led to discord across the US this year.
“But some believe that an uncertain result in Tuesday’s presidential election could bring about a constitutional crisis that could leave the US without a clear result.
“In the worst-case scenario, Trump could conceivably use his power to prevent an outcome that goes against him.”
Rapper and musician Kanye West announced he’d be running for president back in the summer.
He is actually listed on the ballot in a dozen states.
But not in Wyoming, which is the state he voted in. He wrote his name on the ballot paper instead.
“Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the president of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust… me,” he tweeted earlier.
Right, so.
KANYE2020 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/3kd8vrrHZQ— ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020
Vermont’s Governor Phil Scott said he voted for Joe Biden, making him the first Republican governor in the nation to acknowledge voting for the Democratic candidate.
The Republican governor told reporters after casting his ballot in his hometown of Berlin, Vermont, that he had never voted for a Democrat in his life.
“As many of you knew, I didn’t support President Trump. I wasn’t going to vote for him,” Scott said.
“But then I came to the conclusion that it wasn’t enough for me to just not vote. I had to vote against.”
In the kind of dispute we could be seeing a LOT of, Bloomberg is reporting that President Trump’s campaign has appealed a court order that denied its effort to halt ballots from being counted in Clark County, Nevada.
In multiple states, the Republicans are ready and willing to take legal action when it comes to the counting of votes. And the Democrats are also on standby in case of legal wrangling.
On Sunday night, Trump himself said he’d be “going in with our lawyers” as soon as the election is over.
This has been called an unprecedented election, and I’m going to go out on a limb and say this is the first time this has happened.
In a sign of the times, hand sanitiser on voters’ hands caused a ballot scanner to jam at a polling station in Iowa.
The machine in Des Moines was fixed in about an hour, according to local officials.
To prevent another breakdown, workers moved the sanitising station further back in the queue so voters’ hands would be dry when they first touched the ballots.
Need a refresher on how the voting system works in America with its electoral college?
Here’s a good video below, or a handy run down here.
Joe Biden wasn’t in the mood of making predictions about the outcome of the election as the final hours of voting ticked down.
Speaking to reporters outside a Delaware community centre, Biden said he was “superstitious” about offering predictions for election night but remains “hopeful”.
He said he had heard from aides that there was “overwhelming turnout” among young people, women and older black adults in places such as Georgia and Florida.
He said: “The things that are happening bode well for the base that has been supporting me – but we’ll see.”
His running mate Kamala Harris is headed to Delaware to support him after spending the afternoon campaigning in battleground Michigan.
All eyes will be on Florida, given it has been counting its early votes for weeks now. The polls have it very close in this state, with Biden having a slight edge.
If he can win here, things becomes very difficult for Trump so that’ll be one to watch early.
Other important places to watch early in the night include Georgia and North Carolina. You can read more about the swing states here.
So, here’s a brief rundown of what’ll happen in the next few hours, courtesy of Ronan Duffy.
Polls in most of Florida (the state has two time zones) close at 12am Irish time, so much will be made about how the votes in that state are looking. Again though, with the early-voting health warning above.
Four years ago, some of the earlier tallies in Florida had favoured Hillary Clinton at about 12.30am but by 4am it was clear Trump had won the all-important state.
Polls in North Carolina and Ohio will close at 12.30am with NBC’s Chuck Todd saying this week that they might call the whole contest for Biden if he looks like he’s winning there at that point.
But let’s not get ahead of ourselves.
In a tweet I fear could be setting the tone for the kind of mad night we have in store, here’s RTÉ’s Washington correspondent Brian O’Donovan outside the White House in the last few minutes.
A protester dressed as a cannabis plant among those gathering outside the @WhiteHouse on this #ElectionNight. @rtenews pic.twitter.com/OupquokWC3— Brian O'Donovan (@BrianOD_News) November 3, 2020
A nation holds its breath.
This iconic utterance from veteran RTÉ Sport commentator George Hamilton feels an apt way to describe the situation in the United States of America right now.
Amidst the divisiveness and nastiness at times on this election campaign (case in point: the first debate), there is one thing the candidates do agree on – this is the most important election in decades.
And we’ll be with you all night for every twist and turn.
Are you planning on all-nighter too? What are your predictions? Any questions for how it’ll all work? Tweet me at @seanmjourno or email sean@thejournal.ie, and I’ll post some of them here.
