THE POLLS WILL soon begin to close in states on the east coast in this year’s US Presidential Election.

President Donald Trump and his rival Joe Biden have done all they can to try and win over the American public, particularly in those crucial swing states to try to win the keys to the White House.

Results will begin to trickle in from the early hours, but it’s anyone’s guess when we’ll know who the next president is.

The ones to watch early will be Florida, Georgia and North Carolina.

So buckle up. We have a long night ahead of us.