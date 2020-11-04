On a knife-edge: Tight White House race means counting likely to continue for days

THE OCCUPANT OF the White House for the next four years is still undecided after a tight election night in the United States.

US President Donald Trump has won the key swing states of Florida and Texas and has also held many of the other states that won him the White House in 2016.

However, while the victories mean that Trump appears to have outperformed some pre-election polling, the overall result is still unclear.

Democratic challenger Joe Biden has also held many of the states won by Hillary Clinton four years ago and the former vice president also polled strongly in some states that are vital for his chances.

As of now, Biden has a projected 206 electoral college votes and Trump has 205, per Associated Press, with either candidate requiring 270 votes to win the presidency.

Counting is continuing in the state of Arizona but Biden is leading and some US media have projected that Biden will carry the state. That would represent the first state to change hands compared to 2016.

When Trump won the presidency in 2016 his victory hinged on victories in the so-called Rust Belt states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

These states were targeted by Democrats during the campaign and it now appears that the presidency will be decided by those results.

A senior election official in Michigan has said that the state won’t have final results until until Wednesday evening Irish-time, while it could be Friday before Pennsylvania counts all its votes.

Wisconsin is likely to have results sooner, perhaps before midday Irish-time today when the city of Milwaukee is expected to finish counting its votes.

Why it’s taking so long

The first counts began to be delivered after midnight Irish time with much of the early focus on the perennial battleground of Florida.

While Biden outperformed Clinton’s performance in some parts of the state, in the voter-rich areas in and around Miami the Democratic vote was down on 2016.

Trump’s vote held up elsewhere and his victory in the state was clear throughout most of election night.

One of the questions ahead of this election night was how the huge number of votes cast ahead of election day and by postal ballot would be counted alongside election day votes.

One of the places where this played out most clearly was in Ohio, where Biden appeared to be leading early in the count before his lead was eroded as Trump-heavy voting areas came in. The state has since been called for the Republican president.

In the key state of Pennsylvania, there are at least 270,000 mail-in votes that won’t be counted until later on today.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Biden speaks to supporters in Delaware. Source: Andrew Harnik/PA Images

Trump was uncharacteristically quiet on Twitter for most of the night but tweeted just before 6am to say that his opponents were trying to “steal the election”.

Twitter has censored Trump’s tweet to say that it is “disputed and might be misleading”.

Biden has told supporters in Delaware “we are going to win this” but warned patience would be needed and the election would not be over until every vote was counted.

“We knew this was going to go on but who knew it was going to go into maybe tomorrow morning, maybe even longer,” Biden told supporters.

“But look, we feel good about where we are. We really do. I am here to tell you tonight we believe we’re on track to win this election.”